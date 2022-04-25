Price Alert: Shares of BCB (NJ) (BCBP) Trade 1.14% Lower at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NJ - Market Data & News Trade

BCB Bancorp Inc (NJ) (NASDAQ: BCBP) has lost $0.23 (1.14%) and is currently sitting at $20.02, as of 11:50:17 est on April 25.

47,862 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 14.92% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 9.34% over the last 30 days.

BCB (NJ) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About BCB Bancorp Inc (NJ)

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services.

