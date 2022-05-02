Price Alert: Shares of BBQ (BBQ) Trade 3.13% Lower at Midday May 2

BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBQ) has fallen $0.451 (3.13%) and sits at $13.98, as of 11:43:38 est on May 2.

12,812 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 6.24% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.82% over the last 30 days.

BBQ expects its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About BBQ Holdings Inc

BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of August 12, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 overall locations in 33 states and three countries, including 50 company-owned and 95 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the 'art and science' of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark's award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine.

