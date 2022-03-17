Price Alert: Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD) Trade 2.67% Higher at Midday March 17

Today Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) is trading 2.67% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:01:02 est, was $24.41. Barrick Gold has moved $0.63 in trading today.

12,861,855 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Barrick Gold has a YTD change of 24.82%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

