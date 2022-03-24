Price Alert: Shares of Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Trade 3.33% Lower at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BNED - Market Data & News Trade

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) has fallen $0.14 (3.33%) and sits at $4.06, as of 11:51:16 est on March 24.

168,099 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 0.96% over the last 5 days and shares lost 24.60% over the last 30 days.

Barnes & Noble Education is set to release earnings on 2022-06-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Barnes & Noble Education visit the company profile.

About Barnes & Noble Education Inc

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world.

To get more information on Barnes & Noble Education Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Barnes & Noble Education Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles