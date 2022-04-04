Price Alert: Shares of Bank of James (BOTJ) Trade 2.88% Higher at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BOTJ - Market Data & News Trade

Today Bank of James Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: BOTJ) is trading 2.88% up.

The latest price, as of 11:20:20 est, was $15.02. Bank of James has climbed $0.42 in trading today.

1,061 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Bank of James has a YTD change of 5.13%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Bank of James Financial Group Inc

Bank of the James, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The bank currently services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Roanoke, and Rustburg. The bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol 'BOTJ' on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC.

