Price Alert: Shares of Banco Santander Chile SA (BSAC) Trade 2.74% Lower at Midday April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSAC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Banco Santander Chile SA - ADR (NYSE: BSAC) is trading 2.74% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:51:15 est, was $21.73. Banco Santander Chile SA dropped $0.61 so far today.

192,028 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Banco Santander Chile SA has moved YTD 36.71%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Banco Santander Chile SA visit the company profile.

About Banco Santander Chile SA - ADR

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had total assets of US$ 78.3 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 46.9 billion, deposits of US$ 35.3 billion, and total equity of US$ 5.1 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of December 31, 2020 was 15.4%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's, A from Standard and Poor's, and A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency.

To get more information on Banco Santander Chile SA - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Banco Santander Chile SA - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles