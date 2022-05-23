Price Alert: Shares of Banc of California (BANC) Trade 5.44% Higher at Midday May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BANC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) climbed 5.44% Monday.

As of 11:49:09 est, Banc of California sits at $18.59 and has risen $0.96 per share in trading so far.

Banc of California has moved 4.65% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 9.81% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Banc of California Inc

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

