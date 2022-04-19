Price Alert: Shares of Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Trade 1.32% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTN - Market Data & News

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSE: BTN) has risen $0.04 (1.32%) and sits at $3.07, as of 11:50:50 est on April 19.

2,449 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 2.57% over the last 5 days and shares lost 2.26% over the last 30 days.

Ballantyne Strong expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ballantyne Strong visit the company profile.

About Ballantyne Strong Inc

allantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company's Strong Entertainment segment includes the largest premium screen supplier in the U.S. and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, the Company holds a 30% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. which has recently completed an investment in a sawmill and related assets and a 21% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. which is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company.

To get more information on Ballantyne Strong Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ballantyne Strong Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications