Price Alert: Shares of Balchem (BCPC) Trade 1.80% Higher at Midday April 19

Shares of Balchem Corp. (NASDAQ: BCPC) rose 1.80% Tuesday.

As of 11:46:57 est, Balchem is currently sitting at $133.10 and has moved $2.36 per share.

Balchem has moved 6.69% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 22.41% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Balchem Corp.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

