Price Alert: Shares of Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Trade 5.81% Higher at Midday March 10

Today Baker Hughes Co - Class A (NYSE: BKR) is trading 5.81% up.

The latest price, as of 11:50:19 est, was $35.66. Baker Hughes Co has risen $1.965 over the previous day’s close.

5,249,222 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Baker Hughes Co has a YTD change of 41.49%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Baker Hughes Co - Class A

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

