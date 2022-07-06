Price Alert: Shares of Aziyo (AZYO) Trade 8.27% Lower at Midday July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AZYO - Market Data & News Trade

Aziyo Biologics Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: AZYO) shares are down 8.27%, or $0.55 per share, as on 11:17:45 est today. Since opening at $6.58, 5,667 shares of Aziyo exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $6.60 and $6.10.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 5.56%.

Aziyo is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Aziyo Biologics Inc - Class A

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties.

