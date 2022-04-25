Price Alert: Shares of Avnet (AVT) Trade 2.30% Lower at Midday April 25

Shares of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) moved 2.30% Monday.

As of 11:49:42 est, Avnet is currently sitting at $38.19 and has fallen $0.9 per share in trading so far.

Avnet has moved 8.85% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.48% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avnet visit the company profile.

About Avnet Inc.

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. It supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Its unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables it to accelerate the design and supplies stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

