Price Alert: Shares of AVITA Medical (RCEL) Trade 3.39% Lower at Midday April 22

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) has lost $0.24 (3.39%) and is currently sitting at $6.84, as of 12:13:07 est on April 22.

50,338 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 6.09% over the last 5 days and shares lost 11.60% over the last 30 days.

AVITA Medical anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About AVITA Medical Inc

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a RES® REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient's skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

