Price Alert: Shares of Avista (AVA) Trade 3.61% Lower at Midday April 25

Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) shares are down 3.61%, or $1.615 per share, as on 11:47:21 est today. Since opening at $44.76, 97,975 shares of Avista have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $44.98 and $42.95.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 6.39%.

Avista anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas to 363,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol 'AVA.'

