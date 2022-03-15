Price Alert: Shares of Avis Budget (CAR) Trade 4.15% Higher at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) are up 4.15% Tuesday.

As of 11:52:34 est, Avis Budget sits at $223.20 and has risen $8.85 per share in trading so far.

Avis Budget has moved 14.76% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 0.30% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Avis Budget Group Inc

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

