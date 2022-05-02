Price Alert: Shares of Avenue (ATXI) Trade 3.98% Lower at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATXI - Market Data & News Trade

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares are down 3.98%, or $0.0147 per share, as on 11:40:01 est today. Since opening at $0.38, 18,359 shares of Avenue have been traded today and the stock has traded between $0.38 and $0.35.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 59.28%.

Avenue is set to release earnings on 2022-05-13.

About Avenue Therapeutics Inc

Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop IV tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, for patients suffering from acute pain in the U.S. Avenue is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

