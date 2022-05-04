Price Alert: Shares of Avanos Medical (AVNS) Trade 4.04% Higher at Midday May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVNS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) is trading 4.04% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:48:40 est, was $30.42. Avanos Medical has risen $1.18 over the previous day’s close.

210,441 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Avanos Medical has a YTD change of 15.81%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Avanos Medical Inc

Avanos Medical is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries.

