Price Alert: Shares of Avangrid (AGR) Trade 2.30% Higher at Midday April 8

Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) rose 2.30% Friday.

As of 11:47:02 est, Avangrid is currently sitting at $48.59 and has climbed $1.09 so far today.

Avangrid has moved 4.55% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 4.07% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Avangrid Inc

AVANGRID, Inc. is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute.

