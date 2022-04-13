Price Alert: Shares of Avangrid (AGR) Trade 1.27% Lower at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGR - Market Data & News Trade

Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) has dropped $0.62 (1.27%) and sits at $48.40, as of 11:46:36 est on April 13.

240,245 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 3.41% over the last 5 days and shares gained 9.08% over the last 30 days.

Avangrid expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avangrid visit the company profile.

About Avangrid Inc

AVANGRID, Inc. is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute.

