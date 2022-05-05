Price Alert: Shares of Atlantic Union (AUB) Trade 3.60% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AUB - Market Data & News Trade

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) shares moved 3.60%, or $1.28 per share, as on 11:49:27 est today. Opening the day at $35.25, 58,645 shares of Atlantic Union exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $35.37 and $34.31.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 3.89%.

Atlantic Union expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

