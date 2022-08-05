Price Alert: Shares of Athira Pharma (ATHA) Trade 9.48% Higher at Midday August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATHA - Market Data & News Trade

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has risen $0.33 (9.48%) and is currently sitting at $3.79, as of 11:47:01 est on August 5.

127,387 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 1.69% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 5.54% over the last 30 days.

Athira Pharma expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Athira Pharma Inc

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia.

