Price Alert: Shares of Aterian (ATER) Trade 11.24% Lower at Midday May 11

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) shares lost 11.24%, or $0.4 per share, as on 11:48:23 est today. Opening the day at $3.50, 3,882,314 shares of Aterian have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $3.68 and $3.16.

Already the company has a YTD change of 13.38%.

Aterian anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Aterian Inc

Aterian, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

