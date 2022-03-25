Price Alert: Shares of Atea (AVIR) Trade 4.67% Lower at Midday March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVIR - Market Data & News Trade

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has dropped $0.34 (4.67%) and sits at $6.99, as of 11:48:54 est on March 25.

144,757 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 10.47% over the last 5 days and shares gained 23.18% over the last 30 days.

Atea is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc

Atea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging its deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleoside biology, and medicinal chemistry, the Company has built a proprietary purine nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, the Company is focused on the development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

