Price Alert: Shares of Asure Software (ASUR) Trade 2.25% Higher at Midday April 4

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) are up 2.25% Monday.

As of 11:23:23 est, Asure Software sits at $5.90 and has climbed $0.13 so far today.

Asure Software has moved 17.57% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 26.31% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Asure Software Inc

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

