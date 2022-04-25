Price Alert: Shares of Astronics (ATRO) Trade 3.01% Lower at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRO - Market Data & News Trade

Astronics Corp. (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares moved 3.01%, or $0.33 per share, as on 11:48:53 est today. Since opening the day at $10.83, 79,423 shares of Astronics have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $11.17 and $10.45.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 8.50%.

Astronics anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Astronics Corp.

Astronics Corporation serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

