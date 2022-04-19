Price Alert: Shares of Astec Industries (ASTE) Trade 3.88% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASTE - Market Data & News Trade

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares are up 3.88%, or $1.53 per share, as on 11:46:41 est today. Opening the day at $39.58, 26,147 shares of Astec Industries have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $41.10 and $38.89.

This year the company has moved YTD 42.92%.

Astec Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Astec Industries visit the company profile.

About Astec Industries Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include its aggregate processing equipment.

To get more information on Astec Industries Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Astec Industries Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications