Price Alert: Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Trade 9.96% Lower at Midday May 10

AST SpaceMobile Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares have fallen 9.96%, or $0.76 per share, as on 11:48:30 est today. After Opening the Day at $7.84, 610,589 shares of AST SpaceMobile have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $7.99 and $6.86.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 3.90%.

AST SpaceMobile is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About AST SpaceMobile Inc - Class A

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile's team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

