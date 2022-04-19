Price Alert: Shares of Assetmark (AMK) Trade 3.33% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMK - Market Data & News Trade

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMK) shares have risen 3.33%, or $0.69 per share, as on 11:43:34 est today. Since opening the day at $20.78, 8,342 shares of Assetmark have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $21.50 and $20.67.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 20.91%.

Assetmark expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

