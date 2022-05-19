Price Alert: Shares of Aspira Women`s Health (AWH) Trade 5.48% Higher at Midday May 19

Aspira Women`s Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) shares climbed 5.48%, or $0.0318 per share, as on 11:48:17 est today. Opening the day at $0.59, 315,564 shares of Aspira Women`s Health have traded hands and the stock has traded between $0.62 and $0.56.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 67.23%.

Aspira Women`s Health anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Aspira Women`s Health Inc

Aspira Women's Health Inc. operates as a biotech company. The Company develops and discovers testing and treatments for gynecologic issues. Aspira Women's Health serves customers in the State of Texas.

