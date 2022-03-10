Price Alert: Shares of Aspen (AZPN) Trade 2.65% Lower at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AZPN - Market Data & News Trade

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) has lost $3.87 (2.65%) and is currently sitting at $142.03, as of 11:48:37 est on March 10.

202,875 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 0.57% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 1.98% over the last 30 days.

Aspen is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Aspen Technology Inc.

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster.

