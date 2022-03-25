Price Alert: Shares of Ashland Global (ASH) Trade 2.33% Higher at Midday March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASH - Market Data & News Trade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) shares have risen 2.33%, or $2.22 per share, as on 11:46:43 est today. Opening the day at $95.43, 142,078 shares of Ashland Global have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $97.77 and $95.43.

Already the company has moved YTD 11.01%.

Ashland Global is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

