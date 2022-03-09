Price Alert: Shares of ASGN (ASGN) Trade 3.94% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASGN - Market Data & News Trade

Today ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) is trading 3.94% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:48:42 est, was $104.75. ASGN has risen $3.97 so far today.

46,293 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, ASGN has moved YTD 18.35%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About ASGN Inc

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

