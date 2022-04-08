Price Alert: Shares of Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Trade 4.52% Lower at Midday April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASXC - Market Data & News

Shares of Asensus Surgical Inc (NYSE: ASXC) moved 4.52% Friday.

As of 11:48:53 est, Asensus Surgical is currently sitting at $0.57 and dropped $0.0265 per share in trading so far.

Asensus Surgical has moved 4.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 47.16% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Asensus Surgical Inc

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare.

