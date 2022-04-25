Price Alert: Shares of Artisan Partners (APAM) Trade 1.11% Lower at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APAM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Class A (NYSE: APAM) lost 1.11% Monday.

As of 11:47:39 est, Artisan Partners sits at $36.36 and dropped $0.41 per share.

Artisan Partners has moved 4.24% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 20.76% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Artisan Partners visit the company profile.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Class A

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

To get more information on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq