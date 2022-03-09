Price Alert: Shares of Argo (ARGO) Trade 3.00% Higher at Midday March 9

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NYSE: ARGO) are up 3.00% Wednesday.

As of 11:48:47 est, Argo sits at $41.15 and has moved $1.195 so far today.

Argo has moved 27.85% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 30.86% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Argo Group International Holdings Ltd

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance. The Company offers excess and surplus lines, select markets, and international specialty insurance.

