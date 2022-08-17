Price Alert: Shares of Ardelyx (ARDX) Trade 10.49% Higher at Midday August 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARDX - Market Data & News Trade

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has risen $0.1044 (10.49%) and sits at $1.10, as of 11:47:27 est on August 17.

3,923,320 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 13.21% over the last 5 days and shares gained 42.37% over the last 30 days.

Ardelyx expects its next earnings on 2022-11-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ardelyx visit the company profile.

About Ardelyx Inc

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

