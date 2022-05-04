Price Alert: Shares of Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Trade 4.13% Lower at Midday May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARCO - Market Data & News Trade

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: ARCO) shares have fallen 4.13%, or $0.305 per share, as on 11:45:09 est today. Since opening at $7.38, 140,771 shares of Arcos Dorados have been traded today and the stock has traded between $7.38 and $7.04.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 27.24%.

Arcos Dorados is set to release earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - Class A

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin

