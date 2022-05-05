Price Alert: Shares of Arco Platform (ARCE) Trade 4.75% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARCE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Arco Platform Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: ARCE) is trading 4.75% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:42:43 est, was $18.17. Arco Platform dropped $0.91 over the previous day’s close.

28,590 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Arco Platform has a YTD change of 8.28%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Arco Platform Ltd - Class A

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. The company's data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

