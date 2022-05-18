Price Alert: Shares of Arch (ARCH) Trade 3.02% Lower at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARCH - Market Data & News Trade

Arch Resources Inc - Class A (NYSE: ARCH) shares lost 3.02%, or $4.95 per share, as on 11:45:51 est today. Since opening the day at $164.24, 186,802 shares of Arch have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $164.59 and $157.27.

Already the company has moved YTD 79.82%.

Arch expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Arch Resources Inc - Class A

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

