Price Alert: Shares of Aptargroup (ATR) Trade 2.38% Higher at Midday April 19

Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) has gained $2.71 (2.38%) and sits at $116.65, as of 11:49:12 est on April 19.

48,324 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 4.16% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.17% over the last 30 days.

Aptargroup expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Aptargroup Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

