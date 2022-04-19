Price Alert: Shares of Anika (ANIK) Trade 3.78% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANIK - Market Data & News Trade

Today Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is trading 3.78% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:47:50 est, was $23.51. Anika has climbed $0.85 in trading today.

13,476 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Anika has a YTD change of 37.29%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

