Price Alert: Shares of Angion (ANGN) Trade 7.64% Lower at Midday June 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANGN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ANGN) is trading 7.64% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:47:10 est, was $1.44. Angion has fallen $0.12 over the previous day’s close.

66,131 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Angion has moved YTD 45.86%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Angion visit the company profile.

About Angion Biomedica Corp

Angion Biomedica Corp. is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluating in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation, a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury, and a Phase 2 trial in patients with COVID-19 related pneumonia at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. Angion is also currently evaluating ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in Phase 1. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor.

To get more information on Angion Biomedica Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Angion Biomedica Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles