Price Alert: Shares of Angiodynamic (ANGO) Trade 2.58% Higher at Midday April 12

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares are up 2.58%, or $0.58 per share, as on 11:47:13 est today. Since opening at $22.50, 37,481 shares of Angiodynamic have traded hands and the stock has traded between $23.35 and $22.39.

This year the company has a YTD change of 18.38%.

Angiodynamic expects its next earnings on 2022-07-12.

About Angiodynamic Inc

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.

