Price Alert: Shares of AnaptysBio (ANAB) Trade 5.22% Lower at Midday June 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANAB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 5.22% Thursday.

As of 11:47:17 est, AnaptysBio is currently sitting at $22.56 and has moved $1.25 per share in trading so far.

AnaptysBio has moved 8.86% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 31.08% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on AnaptysBio visit the company profile.

About AnaptysBio Inc

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

To get more information on AnaptysBio Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: AnaptysBio Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles