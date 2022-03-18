Price Alert: Shares of Anaplan (PLAN) Trade 5.94% Higher at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLAN - Market Data & News Trade

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) has risen $2.795 (5.94%) and is currently sitting at $49.58, as of 12:11:51 est on March 18.

1,347,901 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 2.18% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 1.36% over the last 30 days.

Anaplan is set to release earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Anaplan Inc

Anaplan, Inc. is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on its platform-powered by its proprietary Hyperblock® technology-to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 175 partners and more than 1,600 customers worldwide.

