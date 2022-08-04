Price Alert: Shares of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Trade 6.45% Lower at Midday August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 6.45% Thursday.

As of 11:47:03 est, AMN Healthcare Services is currently sitting at $107.92 and has fallen $7.47 per share in trading so far.

AMN Healthcare Services has moved 0.92% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.35% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

