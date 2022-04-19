Price Alert: Shares of AMGEN (AMGN) Trade 1.08% Higher at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMGN - Market Data & News Trade

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has risen $2.725 (1.08%) and is currently sitting at $254.47, as of 11:47:54 est on April 19.

613,056 shares have traded hands.

The Company has risen 0.42% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 6.64% over the last 30 days.

AMGEN expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About AMGEN Inc.

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology. Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

