Price Alert: Shares of American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) Trade 7.49% Higher at Midday July 6

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AVCT) moved 7.49% Wednesday.

As of 11:48:35 est, American Virtual Cloud is currently sitting at $0.26 and has climbed $0.0184 per share in trading so far.

American Virtual Cloud has moved 37.79% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 89.89% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc

AVCT is an integrated IT solutions and managed services provider. AVCT completed a business combination with Computex in April 2020. AVCT, incorporated in 2016, was formerly known as Pensare Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AVCT in April 2020.

