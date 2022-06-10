Price Alert: Shares of American Realty Investors (ARL) Trade 5.61% Lower at Midday June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARL - Market Data & News Trade

American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE: ARL) has lost $1.035 (5.61%) and sits at $17.41, as of 11:35:42 est on June 10.

2,551 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 15.71% over the last 5 days and shares gained 7.58% over the last 30 days.

American Realty Investors is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on American Realty Investors visit the company profile.

About American Realty Investors Inc.

American Realty Investors, a New York Stock Exchange Company, maintains a commitment to greater shareholder value through the acquisition, financing, operation and sale of real estate and real estate assets. American Realty is highly diverse in location, with a portfolio of properties strategically located throughout the United States. Its holdings include apartments, office buildings, retail centers and parcels of land. At the time of purchase, acquisitions are often referred to as "undervalued" or "underdeveloped." Under ARL ownership, value is added through physical improvements as well as management improvements. The result is increased income through higher rental and occupancy rates and increased income.

To get more information on American Realty Investors Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: American Realty Investors Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What To Expect From Teladoc in Telehealth Going Forward: Jeff Kagan Warren Buffett Is Wrong About Cryptocurrencies Top 3 Airline Stocks Ahead of Summer Travel Season Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend