Price Alert: Shares of American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Trade 4.53% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AOUT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ: AOUT) moved 4.53% Wednesday.

As of 11:23:20 est, American Outdoor Brands is currently sitting at $15.67 and has risen $0.68 per share in trading so far.

American Outdoor Brands has moved 9.80% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 24.74% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on American Outdoor Brands visit the company profile.

About American Outdoor Brands Inc

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The Company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT!.

To get more information on American Outdoor Brands Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: American Outdoor Brands Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles